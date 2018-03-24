What You Need To Know About Kids' Screen Time Right Now

Our latest NPR Ed video takes on that question so many parents are asking: How much time should my kid spend looking at phones and screens and tablets and TVs and ...

In a nutshell (and inspired by food writer Michael Pollan), my advice is:

"Enjoy screens. Not too much. Mostly together."

This comes from my reporting on the latest research on family media use, and it's one of the major takeaways from The Art of Screen Time. This video is our guide to finding that balance: limiting screen time and getting the most benefit from it.

