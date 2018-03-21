Bringing The World Home To You

As Trump Administration Outlines Trade Plans, China Gets Ready To Retaliate

Published March 21, 2018 at 1:33 PM EDT

The White House is set to release plans Wednesday for tariffs and other trade regulations against China. One of the main sticking points centers on intellectual property, as well as imports. U.S. industries will have a chance to weigh in on which products should be subject to tariffs, according to the administration.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts “Full Disclosure” on NPR One.

