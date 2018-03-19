Bringing The World Home To You

This Man Is Suing Cambridge Analytica To Find Out What It Knows About Him

Published March 19, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT
(Markus Petritz/Unsplash)
(Markus Petritz/Unsplash)

There are reports the political data firm Cambridge Analytica was able to gather private information on about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge. Cambridge Analytica is also facing a lawsuit in a British court that could reveal how those users were targeted.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with David Carroll (@profcarroll), professor of media design at The New School and the man who filed that suit.

