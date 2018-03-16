Bringing The World Home To You

God Intervenes In Basketball Game ... Maybe

Published March 16, 2018 at 5:23 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. March Madness is all about the underdog victories, and Loyola Chicago scored a big one yesterday. They beat Miami with a last-second three-pointer. It may have happened with a little divine intervention. Sister Jean, the 98-year-old nun who's been the team chaplain since 1994, always leads the team in a pregame prayer. Before the Miami game, Sister Jean says she prayed for good calls from the refs, and she told God, we'll do our part if you do yours. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
