Washington State Lawmakers Move To Cut Off Chemicals Linked To Cancer, Thyroid And Liver Problems

Published March 13, 2018 at 1:45 PM EDT

Washington may soon become the first state to restrict a certain kind of chemicals found in products from food wrappers to fire-fighting foams. The chemicals are used because they’re non-stick and flame-resistant — but they’ve also been associated with liver problems, weakened immune systems and certain kinds of cancer.

EarthFix’s Eilís O’Neill (@eilis_oneill) reports.

