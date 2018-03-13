Bringing The World Home To You

Cautionary Tale: Don't Drink And Drive On Your Wedding Day

Published March 13, 2018 at 7:23 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Who is going to blame you for being a little nervous on your wedding day? And, you know, your best man or maid of honor could slip you a little champagne to calm you down, but not so much that you embarrass yourself or get arrested. A woman in Arizona was in her wedding dress driving to her ceremony when she was arrested and charged with a DUI. A local police officer tweeted, quote, "don't drive impaired, till death do we part doesn't need any help." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
