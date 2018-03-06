Bringing The World Home To You

Attendees Are Cheesed Off After Festival Runs Out Of Food

March 6, 2018

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The organizers of The Big Cheese Festival in Brighton, England, might have bitten off more than they can chew. The festival, which featured, quote, "local bands and cheesy DJs" came under fire after - guess what? - they ran out of cheese. The organizers apologized, saying that bad weather was to blame. Some social media users compared it to the time last month when KFC restaurants across the U.K. ran out of chicken. You had one job, people. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
