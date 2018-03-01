Bringing The World Home To You

Toilet Paper Price Rise Triggers Shortage In Taiwan

Published March 1, 2018 at 5:02 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The premier of Taiwan has issued a statement about a critical shortage of toilet paper. He's urging citizens not to panic and promised that everybody will have toilet paper. Shelves at stores have been emptied after producers announced possible price hikes. BuzzFeed quoted a seemingly reasonable shopper who said she didn't intend on joining this buying frenzy. But after seeing photos of stores online, she ran to buy toilet paper and now, quote, "I feel a lot better." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

