Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Florida Woman Pays $493 Water Bill In Pennies

Published February 28, 2018 at 7:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Dana McCool was really angry about her water bill. She owed nearly 500 bucks. McCool says her utility in Florida said she may have a leak, but a plumber came and didn't find one. And so she decided to pay but also protest. McCool went to the Deltona, Fla., water department and paid her $493 balance in pennies. I'm not going to lie. How exactly this punished the water department, I'm really not sure. Dana McCool, penny for your thoughts? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories