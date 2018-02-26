Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Suspect Temporarily Eludes Police By Leaping Onto Floating Ice

Published February 26, 2018 at 7:10 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kids know the scene in "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" where the heroes are chased by a snow monster...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER")

LARRY D. MANN: (As Yukon Cornelius) We'll have to outwit the fiend with our superior intelligence.

INSKEEP: ...And escape on a floating ice block.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER")

MANN: (As Yukon Cornelius) Do-it-yourself ice breaks.

INSKEEP: Maybe this went through the mind of a real-life Canadian man. Police were chasing a suspect in New Brunswick when he leaped onto a floating block of ice. He floated down river, refusing help, and finally got off on his own only to be arrested on land. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories