Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

11-Year-Old Summoned For Jury Duty

Published February 22, 2018 at 5:07 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ever tried this excuse to get out of jury duty?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LUKE FOX: I'm 11 years old.

GREENE: Thing is, Luke Fox really is only 11, and yet, a jury summons was addressed to him at his home in Pennsylvania. He told KYW in Philadelphia that he'd serve. He knows what a jury does.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LUKE: They sit during the court case, and they listen to both sides of the story. Then, they go into the back room and discuss it and take a vote.

GREENE: The county said this was a glitch and that Luke does qualify for an exemption. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories