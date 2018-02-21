Bringing The World Home To You

Russian Doping Scandal is Good News For Marc Roberge's Band

Published February 21, 2018 at 6:57 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Russian doping scandal has been good news for one sports fan. Marc Roberge is the frontman for the band OAR, which stands for Of A Revolution. It also stands for Olympic Athletes from Russia, which is how Russian athletes are referred to because they cannot compete under the Russian flag. Roberge says it is surreal to hear OAR mentioned over and over during the Games. The unintended publicity is well-timed. The band just announced a 2018 tour.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHATTERED")

OAR: (Singing) Turn the car around.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

