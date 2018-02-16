Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Careful, Alexa Is Listening

Published February 16, 2018 at 5:11 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you own a smart speaker, you know Alexa's always listening, including when the TV is on. In a TV commercial for an Amazon speaker, a guy tells Alexa to order cat food. And an owner filed a complaint saying their smart speaker heard the ad and ordered cat food. Now, Amazon says the ads are made to not trigger speakers, and an advertising watchdog group did dismiss the complaint. You're welcome for not playing the ad here and testing it on your smart speaker. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories