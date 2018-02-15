Video Of Double Surprise Marriage Proposal Goes Viral

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a proposal story that's twice as nice. Tori Monaco and Berkley Cade started dating a year ago, and they knew it was the real deal. Both women decided separately that it was time to propose marriage, and both women confided in Cade's mother, Kristy, who then convinced each of them to propose at the same time over a game of "Pictionary." The double surprise worked, and the video went viral.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO, "DOUBLE LESBIAN PICTIONARY PROPOSAL")

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO, "DOUBLE LESBIAN PICTIONARY PROPOSAL")

TORI MONACO: We kept this secret from each other for so long.