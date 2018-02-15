Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Video Of Double Surprise Marriage Proposal Goes Viral

Published February 15, 2018 at 6:19 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a proposal story that's twice as nice. Tori Monaco and Berkley Cade started dating a year ago, and they knew it was the real deal. Both women decided separately that it was time to propose marriage, and both women confided in Cade's mother, Kristy, who then convinced each of them to propose at the same time over a game of "Pictionary." The double surprise worked, and the video went viral.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO, "DOUBLE LESBIAN PICTIONARY PROPOSAL")

TORI MONACO: We kept this secret from each other for so long. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories