German Police Probe Mysterious Pizza Deliveries

Published February 15, 2018 at 6:57 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You've heard of this prank - somebody calls to order pizza and has it delivered to someone who didn't want it. Well, a case of pizza misdelivery in Germany reached a new level. A lawyer says someone is sending scores of pizzas to his office. He's received so many, it's hard to work. He called police, but they have yet to stop the buyer, who has broadened the menu. Lately, the lawyer has been receiving sushi, Greek food and sausage. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

