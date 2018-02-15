A Look At All 18 Shootings That Have Taken Place In 2018 On School Property

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Now we're going to update a list that we first compiled a few weeks ago on January 24 after a school shooting in Benton, Ky.

That was the 11th shooting on school property in the U.S. this year. Yesterday's shooting in Florida was the 18th.

SHAPIRO: Let's work backwards. On February 8 in the Bronx, a shot was fired inside a high school. No one was injured.

KELLY: On February 5, two shootings - one, a student was shot in the parking lot at Oxon Hill High School in Maryland.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: That victim, said to be a male in 11th grade, then ran into the school for help before collapsing.

KELLY: He survived.

SHAPIRO: That same day at a special education center in Minnesota, a third grader pulled the trigger on a police officer's gun. No one was injured.

KELLY: On February 1 in Los Angeles...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: Terrifying moments inside a California middle school - students under lockdown, a 12-year-old girl with a gun.

KELLY: That girl brought a gun to school, and it accidentally went off when she dropped her backpack. Two students were shot.

SHAPIRO: On January 31 - gunshots outside a high school in Philadelphia. A 32-year-old man died.

KELLY: January 26, shots were fired in a high school parking lot in Dearborn, Mich. No one was injured.

SHAPIRO: The day before that in Mobile, Ala., a high school student fired a gun at school. No one was injured.

KELLY: January 23 - that shooting at Marshall County High in Benton, Ky.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: We could hear all of the teachers screaming. I think someone got shot in the chest, and they kept yelling, put some pressure on it.

KELLY: Two students died. Sixteen others were wounded.

SHAPIRO: The list keeps going. On January 22 at a high school in Texas, a girl was shot by another student.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: A firefighter who came to the victim's aid here told me tonight she just kept repeating, don't let me die.

SHAPIRO: She's recovering.

KELLY: That same afternoon, another shooting in the parking lot of a New Orleans charter school. One student was injured.

SHAPIRO: On January 20, a student was shot on the campus of Wake Forest University in North Carolina. He died.

KELLY: January 15 in Texas, a bullet was fired into a college dorm room. Three students were inside. No one was hurt.

SHAPIRO: And January 10 - three shootings in three states - first a suicide at Coronado Elementary School in Arizona.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: The school called to report an active shooter around 9 in the morning. When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy shot dead inside a bathroom.

KELLY: And at Grayson college in Texas a student fired a gun by accident. No one was hit.

SHAPIRO: Then that evening...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: Breaking news - shots fired on the campus of Cal State, San Bernardino.

SHAPIRO: No one was injured.

KELLY: And January 4, two shots were fired into a Seattle high school - no one injured.

SHAPIRO: That same day in Michigan, a man shot and killed himself in the parking lot of an empty elementary school.

KELLY: Eighteen shootings on school property. We are 46 days into 2018.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY'S "YOUR HAND IN MINE")