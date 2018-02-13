Bringing The World Home To You

Duncan Robb Thought He Was Getting His Girlfriend The Best Gift Ever

Published February 13, 2018 at 5:49 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Duncan Robb thought he was getting his girlfriend the best gift ever. He found cheap tickets for her favorite band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and they were great concert seats. What a deal, right? But days before the show when the tickets actually arrived in the mail, they realized they were not going to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They had scored tickets for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a bagpipe band.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERYBODY DANCE NOW")

RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS: (Singing) Everybody dance now.

(Playing bagpipes).

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

