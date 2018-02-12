Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In One New Hampshire Town, Building A Downtown Commercial Center From Scratch

Published February 12, 2018 at 1:52 PM EST

There’s been a steady shift in how many Americans prefer to live: a movement away from suburbia and a car-based existence, and a growing preference for walkable communities, urban centers and traditional Main Streets. In one very old New Hampshire town, Londonderry, private developers are trying to build a new shopping and residential district from scratch.

Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) from New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.