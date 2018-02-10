Fresh Air Weekend: 17 Brushes With Death; 3 Harlem Renaissance Novels; Jordan Klepper

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After 17 Brushes With Death, A Writer Reflects On Coming 'Back From The Brink':Maggie O'Farrell recounts the multiple times she cheated death in her memoir, I Am, I Am, I Am. "We're different people afterwards," she says. "These experiences always take up residence inside us."

3 Harlem Renaissance Novels Deliver An Ingenious Take On Race:Novelists Nella Larsen, Wallace Thurman and George S. Schuyler forged their art in what W.E.B. Du Bois famously called the "double-consciousness" of African-Americans.

Comic Jordan Klepper Assumes An Anti-Fact Persona On 'The Opposition': Klepper delivers satirical commentaries from the point of view of a far-right conspiracy theorist on his Comedy Central show. He says his character "creates his own reality."

