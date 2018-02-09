Bringing The World Home To You

A Mystery Portrait In Massachusetts

Published February 9, 2018 at 6:18 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Long ago in Massachusetts, some guy was immortalized with his portrait on the wall. I say some guy because nobody knows who. It's thought he was a supreme court justice serving after 1780. The current chief justice is asking the public's help. Anybody who IDs the painting gets to stand for the unveiling of a plaque with the name. You'll get your photo taken, of course. And who knows? Somebody centuries from now may find that picture and wonder who you are. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
