Farmer Calls Police Over Tiger In Cow Shed

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Quite a scare for a farmer in Scotland - he spotted a tiger in his cow shed and immediately called police. They came armed and were in a standoff for an hour, huddling in vehicles, devising a plan. They also called a wildlife park to see if maybe they had a tiger escape - they hadn't. Also, the animal wasn't moving because he was a stuffed toy. The farmer said he was sure it was real and was convinced the animal was going to eat all of his cows.