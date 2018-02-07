Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Farmer Calls Police Over Tiger In Cow Shed

Published February 7, 2018 at 4:52 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Quite a scare for a farmer in Scotland - he spotted a tiger in his cow shed and immediately called police. They came armed and were in a standoff for an hour, huddling in vehicles, devising a plan. They also called a wildlife park to see if maybe they had a tiger escape - they hadn't. Also, the animal wasn't moving because he was a stuffed toy. The farmer said he was sure it was real and was convinced the animal was going to eat all of his cows. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories