Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Michigan Car Dealer Had Confidence In Patriots' Super Bowl Win

Published February 6, 2018 at 6:04 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. To many, the Patriots and Tom Brady had a certain inevitability going into the Super Bowl. I mean, of course they had the experience to bring home another championship against the underdog, the Philadelphia Eagles - right? - so much so that a Michigan Subaru dealer made a TV ad with the tag line, congratulations, Patriots. According to WOOD TV, the business did not submit an Eagles version of the ad, and in the ultimate sign of denial, instructed the station to air the Patriots ad no matter how the game ended. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories