Is A Baby Girl In Their Future?

Published February 6, 2018 at 6:56 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. My dad grew up in Indiana, one of seven brothers. Seven times his parents had a baby, each time a boy, which would seem small time in Rockford, Mich. That's where Jay and Kateri Schwandt have 13 children, every one of them a boy. What's more, Kateri Schwandt is pregnant. She thought No. 13 would be the last but had a surprise. The Schwandts have decided to wait until the baby is born to find out if it's a girl this time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
