Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists, what will be the big surprise out of this year's Super Bowl halftime show?

Now, panel, what's going to happen at the Super Bowl halftime show? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Oh, wait. I'll tell you. They'll announce the game is over, which is great, because I hate football.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: That would be a surprise. Helen Hong?

HELEN HONG: All of the backup dancers will be bringing their emotional support peacocks.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett?

TOM BODETT: They will ignore the halftime show, and Americans will rise up as one and say, L-I-I - what in the hell is that? Enough with the Roman numerals. We'll learn the metric system or at least take another run at it, but you have to stop with these freaking Roman numerals.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Helen Hong, Paula Poundstone.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you wonderful people for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week in South Bend, Ind.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.