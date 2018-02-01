Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Australian Government Secrets Found In Old Cabinet

Published February 1, 2018 at 6:44 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Australia's Secret Service secured thousands of classified documents. Two filing cabinets somehow left Australian government custody. They were locked and went to a secondhand store, sold at a discount since nobody could find the key. The buyer drilled out the locks, found papers relating to four prime ministers and gave the classified papers to ABC, the national broadcaster. Agents are now guarding the papers but haven't taken them back because they were sold fair and square. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories