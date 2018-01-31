Bringing The World Home To You

New Word In The Dictionary: 'Snowflake'

Published January 31, 2018 at 5:04 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Oxford English Dictionary added new words, including snowflake.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

That's not a new word.

INSKEEP: It's right here on the list.

MARTIN: Not a new word - billions fall in snowstorms.

INSKEEP: New meaning - snowflake once meant snowflake, then a unique person with potential. Now it's commonly an insult meaning someone who's overly sensitive, thinks they're special. Kind of an ugly term, really, but, you know, it also just means snowflake, snowflake. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

