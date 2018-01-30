Minnesota Embraces Its Weather As It Hosts Super Bowl Festivities

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. I got off a plane in Chicago last weekend, and you could see your breath. A flight attendant asked a man in a T-shirt, aren't you cold? To which he replied, I'm from Minnesota. The state is embracing its weather as it prepares to host the Super Bowl. Hoping to show that Minneapolis can be fun even in winter, the city's set up a zip line across the Mississippi River. You, too, can soar across the water, racing 30 miles per hour in the cold.