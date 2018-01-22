Proposed Short-Term Funding Agreement Does Not Include DACA Protections

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Now, when we talk about DACA recipients, we're talking about roughly 700,000 young adults. One of them is Cesar Vargas. He's a lawyer and activist, and he says today his emotions are split. He is glad to hear the government will reopen, but he doubts Senate Democrats and Republicans can strike a deal on DACA by February 8.

CESAR VARGAS: We have no commitment from House Republicans. We have no commitment from the Trump administration that they will actually act to protect DREAMers. So this is where Senator Schumer really gave in a little too early.

BRITTANY AGUILERA: It just gives you a atmosphere of worry, and you can't really be at ease with anything.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

That's Brittany Aguilera. She lost her DACA status in December when it expired. And then she also lost her job. She can't work until her status is renewed. She says it was hard to watch the back and forth on Capitol Hill.

AGUILERA: I would just like them so pass something. Honestly, I just want to work. I just want to make my way and manage my life. That's all I really want to do.

KELLY: Meanwhile, 22-year-old Carla Aguirre was brought to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 6. She says today she is angry and disappointed with Congress.

CARLA AGUIRRE: We can talk and scream and tell them what it is that our community needs. But at this point, it's Congress - the ones that need to do something. Congress has our lives in their hands, and the fact that they are not taking this seriously is very angering for my community.

Those are DACA recipients reacting to the political deal that ends the government shutdown.