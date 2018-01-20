Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big false alarm that sends us all into a panic? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Amazon will frighten the world by opening their new headquarters in a Trump Tower.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: The next false alarm will be Starbucks announces that they've run out of foam.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Oh, no. And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Minds will be blown, and panic will ensue when CNN goes 10 minutes without a breaking news alert.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Paula Poundstone and Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

