Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Keeping Animals Away With Deer Snorts And Dog Barks

Published January 18, 2018 at 5:07 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Japan often uses cutting-edge technology to solve problems, though in this case, they're going back to nature. It seems that too often animals are jumping onto train tracks, posing obvious safety hazards. So train researchers there have developed this new system to keep the animals away. Trains will blare out recordings of deer snorts and dog barks like this one from our own Steve Inskeep.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

(Imitating dog bark).

MARTIN: I mean, if a speeding train isn't enough to scare the animals off the tracks, I guess that is? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories