Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Northern Arizona University Researcher Studies Dog Communication

Published January 16, 2018 at 6:30 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Computer apps help you translate another language. And soon, artificial intelligence may help you speak dog. A researcher at Northern Arizona University is studying dog communication, wants to better understand what dogs say with tail wagging or growling. His efforts come after 30 years studying the language of prairie dogs. And someday, it's hoped we'll find out if dogs have anything to say beyond feed me, pet me, feed me again, time to go out. It's MORNING EDITION. Woof. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories