'Star Wars' Musical Pencil Video Goes Viral

Good morning, I'm David Greene. This is the famous "Cantina" theme from Star Wars.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "CANTINA BAND")

GREENE: And this - and I need you to listen closely here - is the song being played on a pencil.

(SOUNDBITE OF PENCIL ON PAPER)

GREENE: Yeah, a college student in Arizona posted video of herself writing an algebra equation, and her pencil movements recreate the song - sort of. A story in The Arizona Republic suggested she call her band Lead Zeppelin.