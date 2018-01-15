Bringing The World Home To You

Outgoing Va. Gov. McAuliffe Plays Prank On His Successor

Published January 15, 2018 at 6:34 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tradition in Virginia. Departing governors play pranks on their successors. Terry McAuliffe left behind pictures of himself on the pillows of the governor's mansion. New Governor Ralph Northam discovered the photos and advice - sleep when you're dead. If that sounds creepy, consider what was done to McAuliffe, whose predecessor left behind a stuffed bear. Not a teddy bear - a huge, actual bear borrowed from the state office of natural resources. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
