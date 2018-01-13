Illinois Attorney General Candidate Robbed

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

By the way, there are eight candidates running for the Democratic nomination for attorney general in Illinois, the highest legal officer in the state. This week, Aaron Goldstein, one of those candidates found a way to stand up from the rest of the pack. He was robbed at gunpoint while posing for campaign photos on Chicago's northwest side. Police say the candidate was posing for man-of-the-neighborhood kind of photos when a group of suspects approached the camera crew, flashed a weapon and demanded their equipment and cell phones. No one was injured. No one's in custody. Police say it seemed to be a crime of opportunity, no political motive. But the candidate did get a cycle of coverage in that crowded field. So in the spirit of equal time, let's say that Scott Drury, Sharon Fairley, Renato Mariotti, Kwame Raoul, Nancy Rotering, Jesse Ruiz and Pat Quinn all were not robbed - at least not yet. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.