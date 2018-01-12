Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Innovation At CES Trade Show Couldn't Keep Lights From Going Out

Published January 12, 2018 at 6:50 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This week, some of the world's top tech entrepreneurs gathered for the annual CES trade show in Las Vegas. These people tackle really complicated problems with the most cutting-edge solutions. But all this innovation couldn't keep the lights from going out. On Wednesday, the whole convention center temporarily lost power. The entire place went dark, and all the fancy displays were shut down. One news site tweeted - lights out at CES 2018. Does anybody have a battery pack? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories