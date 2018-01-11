Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

California Woman Returns Christmas Tree For A Refund

Published January 11, 2018 at 6:20 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's that time of year when the ornaments are packed away and the Christmas trees end up on the sidewalk for pickup. One woman in California looked at her old tree and saw dollar signs. She showed up at Costco and demanded a full refund last week because her tree was dead. And even though she was shamed by other customers in line, would you believe she actually did get her money back? Now, if she tries to bring in a moldy jack-o'-lantern, I would draw the line. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories