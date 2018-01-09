Bringing The World Home To You

Principal Parodies Mariah Carey Song To Announce School Closure

Published January 9, 2018 at 6:37 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF MARIAH CAREY'S "HERO")

GREENE: You might think you recognize this song, but wait.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHAD CADDELL: Good morning, Union Pointe Academy parents and students.

GREENE: That's Chad Caddell, a school principal in Kentucky, announcing school was closed because of winter weather, doing it in a video with his own version of Mariah Carey.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CADDELL: (Singing) School is canceled for today. Go back to bed, and go out and play.

GREENE: Mr. Caddell, you are my hero. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
