Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Wild Turkeys In Cleveland Suburb Peck At Mail Carriers

Published January 8, 2018 at 6:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Yes, the slogan says postal carriers will not be stopped by rain nor snow nor heat nor gloom of night. It says nothing about wild turkeys. A neighborhood outside Cleveland is overrun with wild turkeys pecking at postal carriers. About two dozen residents now have to pick up their mail at the post office. The mayor of Rocky River is on it but says the law does not allow for a wild turkey hunt, so she's asking people to stop putting out bird feed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories