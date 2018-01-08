Bringing The World Home To You

Alaska's Last Large Timber Mill Considers Turning Off The Saws For Good

Published January 8, 2018 at 1:24 PM EST

Viking Lumber cuts large trees like old-growth Sitka spruce and yellow cedar. It buys most of the trees from the federal government’s timber sales in the Tongass National Forest. But those sales could become a thing of the past, unless Congress steps in.

With the mill’s future undecided, the small town of Craig, Alaska, is contemplating a big change. Elizabeth Jenkins (@MrsLizbethJ) from Alaska’s Energy Desk reports.

This story comes via Alaska’s Energy Desk, a public media collaboration focused on energy and the environment.

