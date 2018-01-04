Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The NBA's Dallas Little Cows

Published January 4, 2018 at 5:29 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you look up the word maverick in the dictionary, the first definition is an independent-minded person. But the second definition is an unbranded calf, which is why in China the NBA's Dallas Mavericks are actually known by the rough translation the Little Cows. The team didn't so much like that so they asked their Chinese fans to come up with something else, and they did. The Mavericks will henceforth be known in China as the Lone Ranger Heroes. No offense, little cows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories