Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Not-Quite-Trivial Quiz For National Trivia Day

By Marc Silver,
Marc Silver
Published January 4, 2018 at 2:46 PM EST
Little boy in front of blackboard with question marks.

Here's a fun piece of trivia you might not know: January 4 is National Trivia Day.

Now technically trivia is defined as "matters or things that are very unimportant."

We here at Goats and Soda wanted to mark the occasion with a quiz on some of the facts in our recent stories. Now we can't promise that all the facts are truly trivial ... but they're definitely interesting. See how much you know about a viral YouTube video from Kenya, a new investigation into extreme poverty in the U.S. and much more.

For more details on the answers, check out these stories:

The extreme poverty report

YouTube's global videos

The new mayor of Helena

Helping out-of-work villagers in Bangladesh

Refugee kids

Ancient Arctic lifestyles

Pakistani board game

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Marc Silver
See stories by Marc Silver
Marc Silver
More Stories