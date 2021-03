Throughout rural America, it’s common to see old, weathered houses abandoned and sinking back into the earth. But the people of Smith Center, Kansas, have made a point of saving one such home on the range. That’s because it is the home on the range.

C.J. Janovy (@cjjanovy) of KCUR has the story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.