Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New Year's Eve Revelers Get Around Town's Drinking Ban

Published January 2, 2018 at 6:40 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A town in the north of New Zealand bans drinking in public places during the holidays for safety reasons. But a group of friends who wanted to whoop it up on New Year's Eve were so committed to their party plans they had to build their own island. According to The New Zealand Herald, they made a big mound in the water off the shore in order to get around the drinking ban. One city official said that's creative thinking. If I had known, I probably would have joined them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories