Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Takes Off In 2018 But Lands In 2017

Published January 1, 2018 at 6:02 AM EST

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang with news of a trip back in time. A flight from Auckland, New Zealand, to Hawaii experienced a short delay getting off the ground. The 10-minute hold up meant a Hawaiian Airlines flight left on Jan. 1, 2018. And just about nine hours later, passengers arrive at the gate in Honolulu at 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017. No need for a DeLorean like in "Back To The Future." Turns out a flight delay works just fine for time travel. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories