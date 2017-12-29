In This Dictionary Online, For Each Word A Limerick Rhyme

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with news of a mission to rewrite the dictionary in limericks. The online database started as a joke, but it's gotten nearly 100,000 entries since 2004. Here's one for the word absurd. From the moment this scheme came to mind, this word's by the whole thing defined. Well, you get the idea. The founder says they won't be done until about 2076, so if you think of a good limerick about Zambonis, tell it to your grandkids. It's MORNING EDITION.