Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In This Dictionary Online, For Each Word A Limerick Rhyme

Published December 29, 2017 at 6:04 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with news of a mission to rewrite the dictionary in limericks. The online database started as a joke, but it's gotten nearly 100,000 entries since 2004. Here's one for the word absurd. From the moment this scheme came to mind, this word's by the whole thing defined. Well, you get the idea. The founder says they won't be done until about 2076, so if you think of a good limerick about Zambonis, tell it to your grandkids. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories