It’s that time of the year when pictures of smiling, posing, frolicking families make their way to our mailboxes. Now, an exhibition at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts is exploring how photographers have chosen to represent different concepts of family, which can come in all shapes and sizes.

WBUR’s Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) visited the show titled, “(un)expected families.”

