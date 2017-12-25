Bringing The World Home To You

Some Well-Meaning Advice For Santa, Stick To The Sleigh

Published December 25, 2017 at 6:14 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a little advice to Santa Claus - stick to the sleigh. When Santa made his stop on Wekiva Island in Florida, he decided to come by powerboat.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Merry Christmas. Ho ho ho.

GREENE: He gracefully got up onto the dock, but then he took one bad step and fell into the river. A video of this was posted on Facebook. Santa was fine and went about his business. But you knew that already since your gifts arrived. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

