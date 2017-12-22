Bringing The World Home To You

Gift Exchange

Published December 22, 2017 at 11:04 AM EST
Contestants play a game on the Ask Me Another holiday special at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
We move into the present for this game about presents. Contestants identify the famous pop culture duo based on a description of the gifts they might give each other. Here's the twist: if a contestant answers correctly, they get to open a present. And just like during the holidays, the winner of this game won't be the contestant with the MOST gifts, but the contestant with the BEST gift...and by BEST gift, we mean the most expensive one.

Heard On Anthony Ramos: A Quiz-mas Carol

