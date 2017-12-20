Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Society Hits A New Low: The 'Selfieccino'

Published December 20, 2017 at 5:01 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, wondering what happened to just grabbing a cup of coffee. The Tea Terrace, a cafe in London, has introduced the selfieccino. Here's what's involved - you take a headshot of yourself, you send it to the cafe using an app, your image is uploaded into a machine, your image shows up in the froth of your cappuccino, and then you drink yourself. The owner of The Tea Terrace tells Reuters everything these days has to be Instagram worthy. Does it? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories