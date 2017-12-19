Bringing The World Home To You

Game Show Contestant Was Wearing The Answer But It Didn't Help

Published December 19, 2017 at 6:28 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a reminder if you're shopping for vintage T-shirts. You know, if you buy that Aerosmith '93 tour shirt, you should know something about Aerosmith, which brings us to Alberto, a contestant on a Spanish game show. He was asked who Steve Rogers is in "The Avengers" - doctor, sir or captain? Alberto guessed doctor. Steve Rogers was actually Captain America. And the show's host got a big kick out of pointing it Alberto's T-shirt, which featured none other than Captain America. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
